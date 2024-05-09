Israel secures spot in Eurovision 2024 grand final

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

MALMO, Sweden (Reuters) -Switzerland and the Netherlands, two of the favourites to win Eurovision 2024, secured spots in Saturday’s grand final alongside Israel despite large protests against the country’s participation and booing during its performance.

Some 100,000 visitors have gathered in the southern Swedish city of Malmo for the annual kitsch-fest, under heavy police presence as authorities brace for possible unrest.

Swiss rapper and singer Nemo was among those who qualified from the second semi-final on Thursday with the song ‘The Code’, as was Joost Klein of the Netherlands with his song ‘Europapa’.

Eurovision organisers had resisted calls to exclude Israel over its military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, arguing that the competition is a non-political event.

Israeli solo artist Eden Golan, 20, and her song ‘Hurricane’ qualified on Thursday alongside nine others for Saturday’s grand show, which will feature performances from 26 countries.

Some booing was heard from the crowd before, during and after Golan’s performance but also applause and Israeli flags waving, according to a Reuters journalist in the auditorium.

More than 10,000 pro-Palestinian campaigners, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, staged a non-violent protest in the hours ahead of the semi-final, waiving Palestinian flags and shouting “boycott Israel”.

A smaller group of pro-Israeli supporters, including members of Malmo’s Jewish community, also staged a peaceful demonstration in the city, defending Golan and her nation’s right to take part in the contest.

Hundreds of artists in Sweden and elsewhere had urged that Israel should be blocked from taking part, as did two Belgian government ministers earlier this year.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, requested earlier this year that Israel tweak its initial lyrics in order to participate, saying they had originally made reference to the Oct. 7 onslaught.

In a video statement earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Golan for her participation.

“You are not only taking on Eurovision in a proud and very impressive manner, you are also contending successfully with an ugly wave of antisemitism – and representing the State of Israel with enormous honour,” Netanyahu said.

Golan has said she hopes her performance will help unite people.

“It’s a super important moment for us, especially this year,” she told Reuters in an interview this week. “I feel honoured to have the opportunity to be the voice of my country.”

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Tom Little and Ilze Filks in Malmo and Johan Ahlander, Writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Editing by Sharon Singleton, Rosalba O’Brien and Terje Solsvik)