Italy’s Fincantieri chairman found dead

This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Claudio Graziano, the chairman of Italian state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri, has been found dead, the company said in a statement on Monday, confirming earlier media reports.

“Fincantieri expresses its immense sorrow for the sudden death of General Claudio Graziano”, the group said in a statement, without providing any detail on the circumstances.

An army officer, Graziano was 70 years old. He was named Fincantieri chairman in 2022.

“He was a friend and an extraordinary officer who honoured Italy also in his European roles”, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X.

