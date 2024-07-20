Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy’s Meloni says she can work with EU head von der Leyen despite party vote

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she would still be able to work with Ursula von der Leyen despite her Brothers of Italy party having voted against a second term for the German as head of the European Commission.

Members of the European Parliament backed von der Leyen’s bid for another five-year term at the helm of the European Union’s powerful executive body on Thursday.

“We have cooperated until now and we will continue to do so in the future,” Meloni said of her relationship with von der Leyen.

“We are people who have responsibilities and we understand their importance,” Meloni said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera published on Saturday.

Meloni, who has led a right-wing Italian government since 2022, said she supported von der Leyen’s comments in her address to the European Parliament on the need to control immigration but the Italian leader added that Europe overall needed less regulation and to find ways to boost its economic competitiveness.

She also stressed Italy’s importance as the third-largest economy in the EU and a founding member of the bloc, adding that it had the most stable government of all major EU nations.

“Everyone recognises the weight and role of Italy,” she said.

The Italian prime minister also said she would be able to work with whoever was elected U.S. president in November.

“For me what counts is the strength of the alliance with the United States,” she said.

“To think that an alliance between two G7 nations would change with a change of government is stupid and childish.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
41 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR