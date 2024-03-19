Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Italy opposed to Israeli ground operation in Rafah

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is opposed to a ground incursion by Israeli forces into the Gaza Strip’s southern city of Rafah, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

“We will reiterate our opposition to military action on the ground by Israel in Rafah that could have even more catastrophic consequences for the civilians crowded in that area,” Meloni told lawmakers in Senate.

She added that the opening of new land routes and a maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, was a priority.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

