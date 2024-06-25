Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Jack Chambers named as Ireland’s new finance minister

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Jack Chambers will be Ireland’s next finance minister, Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday, handing a junior minister the task of crafting the coalition’s final budget before an election.

Chambers will be the first finance chief in over 40 years to take on the role without previous senior ministerial experience, and aged 33, will become the youngest finance minister since Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins just over a century ago.

He replaces Ireland’s European Commission nominee Michael McGrath.

Chambers, a qualified doctor, has sat at cabinet since 2020 in various junior ministerial roles and was named as his Fianna Fail party’s deputy leader last week following his recent success as director of elections for local council polls.

He was elected to parliament for the first time in 2016 at the age of 25 and has also served as government chief whip.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Sarah Young and Kylie MacLellan)

