Jamie Dimon Leads Museum Takeover With Blowout Party in Davos

(Bloomberg) — The Kirchner Museum in Davos is famed for showcasing expressionist artworks, but on Wednesday night it was best-known for where Jamie Dimon was throwing a big party.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s billionaire chief executive officer hosted hundreds of guests at the museum for the biggest US bank’s flagship event at the Swiss ski mecca during the World Economic Forum.

The New York-based bank initially served up canapes topped with salmon, beetroot and pork that guests could wash down with Laurent-Perrier Champagne or Lurlibad chardonnay before sampling larger dishes of hamburgers, risotto and beef slices atop mashed potatoes.

All the while, Dimon and senior JPMorgan executives Mary Erdoes and Daniel Pinto posed for photos with guests who lined up at least 15 minutes before the doors opened at the building named after German painter and former Davos resident Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

Dimon, 68, sported jeans, black trainers with a dark jacket and a light-blue shirt to match the daytime skies of Davos. Pinto donned a navy suit, and Erdoes wore a lime-green jacket that shimmered under the spotlights.

Spread across several exhibition rooms, the event was one of the most lavish and well-attended of the 55th World Economic Forum, showcasing one of the reasons why more than 2,000 members of the planet’s super-rich and powerful make the annual pilgrimage to the Swiss Alps to hobnob with their peers.

In WEF buildings earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s business adviser, Varun Chandra, hurried between meetings as part a British delegation to Davos led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Belgium’s king, Philippe, wound up in a makeshift meeting space with a small circle of chairs in the WEF congress center’s main cafe area, where he met International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. And, in the same space, UBS Group AG CEO Sergio Ermotti later found himself briefly lost, prompting a WEF staffer to chase after the top Swiss banker and point him in the right direction.

Elsewhere Wednesday evening, Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest hosted a roundtable discussion on renewable energy at the hotel opposite JPMorgan’s event, followed by a reception with negronis and old-fashioneds as well as gin and tonics in highball glasses.

King Philippe was also on the Davos party scene with his wife, Queen Mathilde, as part of an event held at their nation’s chalet-style venue on the ski resort’s main promenade. The royals mingled with guests who quaffed Stella Artois and sampled quinoa-salad canapes along with hot carrot soup that arrived in mini coffee cups. NATO chief Mark Rutte attended the Belgium House event as well and addressed Russia’s war with Ukraine in a panel discussion.

“I hope we will have a lasting peace,” the former Dutch prime minister said to applause from the audience. “And Putin will never, never again try to get a square kilometer.”

