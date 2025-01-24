Japan Hikes Rates, Solidifying Exit From Rock-Bottom Borrowing Costs

(Bloomberg) — The Bank of Japan raised its key policy rate Friday to the highest level in 17 years, as Governor Kazuo Ueda continues his mission to return to central bank orthodoxy, with more rate hikes likely to come.

Ueda and his fellow board members lifted the overnight call rate by a quarter-percentage point to 0.5% at the end of a two-day meeting, according to a statement from the central bank. The decision to hike was in line with market expectations. The BOJ raised nearly all of its inflation projections and said it will continue to raise rates if its economic outlook is realized.

The move follows a report earlier Friday showing consumer prices excluding fresh food rising at a faster pace of 3%, well above the central bank’s inflation target.

The yen strengthened against the dollar after some initial gyrations following the decision. It gained about 0.6% to 155.09 as of 1:18 p.m. in Tokyo, broadly in line with moves in other major currencies against the greenback. Futures for government bonds fell and Japan’s benchmark Topix stock index erased its advance.

Ueda’s third rate hike in less than a year was widely expected after he and his deputy hinted that a move was in the pipeline last week. That’s in stark contrast with July when the BOJ’s previous rate increase caught many investors off guard and contributed to a global market meltdown and the biggest ever daily drop in Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index.

Traders had almost fully priced in a rate change while about three quarters of economists predicted the move in a Bloomberg survey released last week. That made the pace of further hikes a key focus for this meeting.

A January move also helps clear BOJ policy from the agenda as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba needs to reach a deal with some opposition lawmakers to secure passage of the annual budget before April. Ishiba is set to give a policy speech at the opening of parliament later Friday as he seeks to shore up his leadership ahead of a summer election.

The first action since July is likely to reinforce a broad market view that the BOJ will look to raise rates at a gradual pace once every six months or so provided the yen doesn’t succumb to further weakness and the inflation trend continues to show relatively stable price growth around 2%.

“What will continue to be important is the trend in exchange rates. If the BOJ raises interest rates too quickly, the yen will appreciate sharply, and import prices will fall, making it difficult to achieve the 2% target,” said Takeshi Minami, economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. “On the other hand, if the yen continues to weaken, politically speaking, the rise in import prices will put pressure on people’s livelihoods, and the BOJ will find it easier to raise interest rates.”

The raising of inflation forecasts to leave all six of them at 2% or more for the period through March 2027 will help solidify the view that the Ueda’s normalization drive will continue.

The median estimate of economists suggests one more rate hike this year followed by another one in 2026, according to the poll.

On one level the rate increase demonstrates once again the BOJ’s outlier status as the only major central bank raising rates when the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are lowering borrowing costs or keeping them on hold.

But from the perspective of levels, Japan is heading closer toward the rates of other countries and creating room to respond to economic events in the future in a conventional manner should it be necessary. The BOJ now shares the title of having the world’s lowest rate with the Swiss National Bank, rather than holding it alone.

The narrowing of the gap in interest rates has implications for the currency and may offer the yen some support. The weakened currency is in need of help given that the Fed is now seen cutting US rates at a slower pace, an outlook that has amplified pressure on the yen to fall.

The currency was hovering within reach of a 38-year low earlier this month, sparking concern that Japan’s authorities would again step in to prop up the yen. Last year Japan spent almost $100 billion supporting the currency. Many surveyed economists flagged the feeble yen as a major reason for the BOJ to hike this time.

Finance ministry officials gave verbal warnings earlier this month, hinting at potential intervention. The BOJ cited a weak yen as a reason for revising up its inflation forecasts in its updated quarterly economic outlook report Friday.

The policy change came a few hours after the report showing the acceleration in inflation. While the core measure excluding fresh food reached 3%, the overall gauge of price growth hit 3.6%, a figure that is closer to the impact felt by households. The measure has now stayed at or above BOJ’s 2% target for nearly three years, weighing on households whose real income has fallen for most of the time.

After inflation played a primary role in defeating incumbent political leaders around the world last year, Ishiba’s cabinet has signaled little objection to the hike and the leaders of Japan’s biggest business lobbies and government officials have expressed their understanding for the move ahead of the meeting.

This kind of environment created an opportune timing for the hike unlike the rate hike cycle in the 2000s when the central bank faced strong opposition.

Ueda will elaborate on the thinking behind the decision and the outlook for inflation at a press briefing scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

–With assistance from Yoshiaki Nohara and Erica Yokoyama.

