Japan protests Russia’s decision to ban entry of 13 business executives

reuters_tickers

1 minute

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan protested against Russia on Wednesday for its move to impose restrictions on 13 Japanese business executives including the Toyota Motor chairman from entering the country as part of its counter-sanctions measures.

“The decision announced by Russia would restrict legitimate Japanese corporate activities and that is totally unacceptable,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters during a media briefing in Tokyo.