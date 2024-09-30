Japan Slumps, Property Aid Boosts Chinese Stocks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities in China and Hong Kong were standout gainers on Monday after Beijing’s latest measures to tackle its property crisis. Stocks elsewhere in Asia declined with Japan’s benchmark plummeting.

The CSI 300 index was headed for a technical bull market, and both iron ore and Chinese developer stocks surged after three major cities eased rules on housing purchases. A slump in Japanese stocks contributed to a decline in the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge, after the victory of Shigeru Ishiba in the Japanese ruling party’s leadership race wrong footed investors.

China’s “government does seem more intent on following through on measures to get the economy firing again, so it does feel slightly more promising than previous attempts,” said Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management. “So the rally might have some more legs than previous times and we will be waiting for more announcements to get more conviction around the trajectory of the Chinese economy and stock market.”

Investors are heading into the final quarter as global economic outlook improves following China’s stimulus measures and as central banks from Indonesia to Europe and the US begin cutting interest rates to support growth.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation and household spending rose modestly in August, underscoring a cooling economy. Treasury yields and the dollar were little changed on Monday, with investors anticipating the Fed will stay on track for more rate cuts in the coming months.

In Japan, Ishiba’s new administration will pursue continuity in economic, monetary and foreign policy, with the role of finance minister going to Katsunobu Kato, a former government spokesman, according to local media.

The yen pared the previous session’s gains, while hopes for Chinese stimulus lifted both the Australian and New Zealand dollar.

“While the turnaround is impressive, largely driven by Beijing’s latest stimulus efforts, I’m not entirely convinced the rally is built on solid foundations,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management in Sydney. “This feels more like a short-term reaction than a reflection of deeper structural improvements.”

Tensions in the Middle East were at risk of escalating once again, however, after Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut.

Oil was steady on Monday, with the market waiting to see how Iran will respond.

This week, traders will be paying close attention to Eurozone inflation and manufacturing activity data are due before the US jobs report on Friday that will help assess the outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts into year-end.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:49 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 4.9%

Japan’s Topix fell 3.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 5.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1158

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 142.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.9946 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $64,487.89

Ether fell 1.4% to $2,623.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.75%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.95%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $68.59 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,653.44 an ounce

