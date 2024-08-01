Japanese Stocks Weigh on Asia, Yen Extends Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Japanese stocks dragged down Asian equities following gains on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve signaled it will soon cut interest rates.

A gauge for equities in the region fell Thursday. Japanese shares declined on yen strength, slipping over 3% – led by real estate stocks. Equities in Australia and South Korea edged higher while Chinese stocks fluctuated. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 both climbed to compound Wednesday’s advances ignited by a tech rally.

US equity gains were driven by signs the Fed will cut rates after leaving borrowing costs unchanged in its Wednesday meeting. Notably, the committee shifted to saying it is “attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate,” rather than prior wording focused just on inflation. In a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials could cut rates “as soon as” September.

“A combination of broad US dollar weakness and equity strength led by semiconductor names should be positive for Asian markets,” said Chamath de Silva, head of fixed income at Betashares Holdings in Sydney. Declines for Japan reflect “headwinds in the near term from yen strength on a Fed easing cycle, but I’m fairly constructive on Japanese stocks over the longer term,” he said.

An index of dollar strength had its worst day since May on Wednesday, supporting a rally in emerging markets and Asian currencies excluding the yen, which rallied against the greenback.

The Japanese currency extended gains early Thursday after falling below 150 per dollar on Wednesday, a level not seen since March, after the Bank of Japan raised rates and announced plans to cut bond purchases.

“The Fed finally suggested that the rate cut is likely to come soon, which Asian markets have been waited for a long time,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management Japan. “Most of the Asian currencies are likely to gain against the US dollar in the short term.”

The pound was steady ahead of a Bank of England interest rate decision due later Thursday. The central bank is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points, according to consensus forecasts compiled by Bloomberg, which would be the first cut since the start of the pandemic.

Treasuries fell in early Asian trading to partly unwind a Wednesday rally across the curve. The US 10-year yield fell 11 basis points Wednesday to 4.03%, a level not seen since February. Gains for US debt also reflected reports that Iran had ordered retaliation against Israel for the killing of a Hamas leader on its soil. Australia and New Zealand yields fell early Thursday, tracking gains for Treasuries in the prior session.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate rose early Thursday to compound its 4.3% advance Wednesday, the biggest daily jump in more than two years. Gold was steady after climbing Wednesday.

Federal Reserve

The changes in the Fed statement solidify a shift in tone among several policymakers, including Powell, recognizing growing risks to the labor market. They are also likely to reinforce expectations among economists and investors for a rate cut at the central bank’s Sept. 17-18 gathering.

“Powell so wants to say today ‘let’s do it’ — but at the same time, he knows he doesn’t have to commit just yet before he gets more time and data,” said Peter Boockvar at the Boock Report.

Given markets were already fully priced for a September cut, neither the Fed’s statement nor Powell’s remarks dramatically changed the rate path into the bond market, according to Tiffany Wilding at Pacific Investment Management Co.

Interest-rate swaps showed traders are still fully priced in a quarter point cut in September — and a total of almost 70 basis points worth of reductions for the year.

“The data has moved in Powell’s direction and now he’s getting ready to follow,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “Jobs data on Friday and CPI in two weeks are the next big items. If those go well, we could get clearer messaging from Powell at Jackson Hole in late August.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 10:32 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 3.4%

Japan’s Topix fell 3.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0832

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 148.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2135 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6544

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $64,473.58

Ether was little changed at $3,218.64

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.04%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.035%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $78.72 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,455.71 an ounce

