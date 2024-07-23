Julius Baer Picks Goldman Sachs Veteran Bollinger as New CEO

(Bloomberg) — Julius Baer Group Ltd has hired Stefan Bollinger to be its next chief executive officer, as the Swiss wealth manager seeks to draw a line under last year’s Signa real estate scandal and rekindle its growth ambitions.

Bollinger will join from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where he is currently co-head of private wealth management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Julius Baer said in a statement on Tuesday. He will start the role “no later than” February 1, 2025, the bank said.

The appointment of Bollinger helps Baer Chairman Romeo Lacher set a fresh course after the damaging revelations in November that the bank had run up a $700 million exposure to Rene Benko’s defunct Signa property empire. After taking a steep profit cut for 2023, previous CEO Philipp Rickenbacher stepped down in February, with Deputy CEO Nic Dreckmann running the bank in the interim.

“Under Stefan’s leadership, we will future-proof Julius Baer as the leading pure-play private bank,” Lacher said in a statement.

Bollinger, a Swiss citizen, will leave Goldman Sachs after two decades at the Wall Street bank where he has also been a partner for 14 years. Prior to that he worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co., and started his career at Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Baer has traditionally been purely focused on wealth management, and expanded during the last decade into Asia and the Middle East after buying Merrill Lynch’s wealth business outside the US and Japan in 2013.

