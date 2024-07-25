Julius Baer Slumps as Profit Fall Signals Tough Benko Recovery

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Julius Baer Group Ltd. said profit fell 15% in the first half of the year, a sign that the recovery from last year’s Signa scandal could remain uneven as the bank waits for its new chief executive.

Shares fell more than 10% after the open in Zurich, and traded down 9.4% at 10:09 a.m.

The appointment of Stefan Bollinger this week ended a lengthy search for a new CEO to give fresh direction to the firm, after losses linked to Rene Benko’s bankrupt real estate empire cost previous CEO Philipp Rickenbacher his job in February. Even so, investors may have to wait until early 2025 for signs of intent, as Bollinger is only due to take up his post by Feb. 1.

“It appears that Julius Baer is in a bit of strategic limbo until the new CEO arrives,” said Anke Reingen, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in London.

The Zurich-based bank did report an acceleration in client inflows, evidence that some confidence is returning amid the cleanup from the Benko saga. Clients had begun pulling cash after the revelation in November that the bank had run up a $700 million exposure to his Signa conglomerate. Net inflows came in at 3.7 billion Swiss francs ($4.2 billion) in the six months to June.

“We had a difficult start into the year,” Interim Chief Executive Officer Nic Dreckmann said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Anna Edwards and Kriti Gupta. “Since then we have had a momentum. All the way to June, inflows were north of 3%, in all of our major markets.”

Assets under management came in at 474 billion francs, up 11% from the end of 2023 driven by rising stock markets. The bank didn’t detail any fresh plans to return capital to investors.

Private Debt

Baer has said that they expect the wind-down of the private debt business at the heart of the Signa collapse to largely be completed by 2026. That portfolio declined to about 600 million francs in the first half of 2024 from around 800 million francs at the end of 2023.

Net interest income in the first half slumped 52% to 223 million Swiss francs, driven largely by clients shifting out of current accounts to time and call deposits, the bank said. At the same time, commission and fee income grew 14%. The bank said it was increasing its cost-reduction target for 2023-2025 by 10 million francs.

On inflows, the bank said it saw strong new money arriving from Europe, as well as India, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Net new money was down by almost half on the same period last year.

–With assistance from Levin Stamm.

(Updates with markets from second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.