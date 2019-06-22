André van Sprundel is a successful businessman with an unusual hobby. He is the only person in the country who sells ice cream to bathers by boat.

The son of a landlord, Van Sprundel grew up in the Klöntal valley in the eastern Swiss Alps. He did a business apprenticeship but was much more interested in IT and pursued further education in this field. As a result, his parents’ pub was one of the first establishments in Switzerland to have a website.

In 2000 he founded a company that provided IT staff, and in 2014 he took over his parents’ pub – always staying loyal to his hobby: sailing with his small daughter from shore to shore on his boat, the Ice Dream Expressexternal link, and selling ice cream.

The Klöntal and its lake are close to Van Sprundel’s heart. “The rugged mountains, the narrow valley and the sparkling lake make me feel secure,” he says. “I have to come here at least once a week; if that isn’t possible, I look at the valley through the webcam.”

He has written a book about the area and set up a websiteexternal link with information on history, geography and hiking tips.

“I want to show visitors as well as locals everything we have to offer in this beautiful region.”



Coneheads Artisan gelaterias shake up ‘mediocre’ ice-cream market Small local gelaterias in Switzerland are challenging the dominance of industrial ice-cream manufacturers. By swissinfo.ch and agencies

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Survey