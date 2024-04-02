Kyrgyzstan adopts law targeting foreign-funded NGOs

1 minute

(Reuters) – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday signed into law a bill tightening state control over foreign-funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which human rights bodies and groups have criticised as restrictive.

The law, which uses provisions and language similar to that of the 2012 Russian law on “foreign agents”, introduces additional reporting obligations on NGOs with foreign funding that are engaged in “political” activities.

It also gives the Central Asian nation’s authorities greater oversight powers and provides for criminal sanctions in the event of non-compliance.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe warned in February that passing the bill “would have an overwhelmingly negative impact on civil society, human rights defenders, and the media in Kyrgyzstan”.

Japarov’s office said in a statement that the law was designed to make the work of NGOs more transparent.

Its adoption follows what Western governments have described as a crackdown on independent media in the country, which is closely allied with Moscow and hosts a Russian military airbase.