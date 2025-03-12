Swiss abbot resumes role following abuse investigation

Abbot of Saint-Maurice Abbey back in office after walkout Keystone-SDA

Jean Scarcella, the abbot of Saint-Maurice Abbey, returned to his post last Sunday. He had stepped down 17 months ago to guarantee the independence of the investigation into the abuse scandal.

The Abbey of Saint-Maurice announced on Tuesday that Scarcella and his interim successor, Jean-Michel Girard, travelled to the Vatican on February 13. There, they met with Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

He gave his consent for Scarcella to resume his office and for Girard’s mandate to end. Scarcella was accused in the Catholic Church abuse scandal last autumn. In October 2024, the Vatican declared there was no evidence of abuse or harassment against him.

