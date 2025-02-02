Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Basel prepares for Eurovision with round-the-clock safety measures

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Basel is preparing for Eurovision with enhanced safety measures, including a 24/7 hotline and security personnel, to ensure a safe event for all attendees.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, northern Switzerland, will feature on-street security personnel to address all forms of violence. Additionally, a 24/7 hotline will be available to enhance security.

“Hatred towards minorities, transphobia, sexual harassment and other forms of violence have no place at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Basel,” said Stephanie Eymann, Security Director of Basel City, in an interview with the SonntagsBlick.

+ Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people

During the event, a 24/7 hotline will be available for people to call. This new project involves the Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE).

Drink spiking and security at Eurovision

To enhance security, there will also be staff on the streets to provide support. Regarding the test strips for drink spiking, based on experiences with a product in the summer of 2022 and 2023 along the Rhine, a better product is now being sought.

+ Switzerland has highest proportion of people not identifying as male or female

Eymann added that the geopolitical situation is always considered in their assessments. Last week, police officers from Malmö visited Basel to share their experiences from last year’s Eurovision. “We are in contact with the Federal Intelligence Service,” Eymann said. Currently, there are no specific indications of a terrorist threat to the event.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

