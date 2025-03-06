Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Switzerland has no US-style fentanyl problem, says health minister

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider reassures about the threat of fentanyl
Keystone-SDA
Switzerland has no US-style fentanyl problem, says health minister
Listening: Switzerland has no US-style fentanyl problem, says health minister

There is very little chance of a fentanyl epidemic reaching the same proportions in Switzerland as in the United States, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has told parliament.

Keystone-SDA

Baume-Schneider made her remarks about this phenomenon in response to concerns expressed by cantons.

“I don’t want people to think that Switzerland is exposed to the same risks as the US when it comes to fentanyl, because that’s not the case”, she said, when asked about the consumption of this opioid, which is 50 times stronger than heroin.

Baume-Scheider pointed out that Switzerland has tools that have already proved their worth. The Federal Office of Public Health is in regular contact with cities and cantons on this subject, in case any measures need to be taken if fentanyl were to spread across the country, she added.

This opioid, which is wreaking havoc in the US, is causing concern in some cantons and municipalities. The city of Zurich announced last month that it had ordered 1,000 doses of naloxon, an emergency medication for fentanyl addiction.

There is as yet no fentanyl scene in Switzerland. It has, however, been detected on two occasions in Zurich, mixed with other drugs.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

