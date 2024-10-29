Listening: One in eight Swiss households in payment arrears
More than one in eight people, or 12.1% of the population, lived in a household with at least one payment in arrears in 2022. Overall, 40.9% of the population had at least one form of debt in that year.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Jede achte Person lebt in einem Haushalt mit Zahlungsrückstand
Original
This is according to data published on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The most common arrears were tax bills and health insurance premiums.
The FSO also analysed mortgages (not main residence), vehicle leases, small or consumer loans, instalment payments, maintenance payments, debts to family or friends as well as overdrafts or unpaid credit card bills. Overall, 40.9% of the population had at least one debt.
Accordingly, 5.5% of the population lived in households with arrears to the tax office. A further 4.4% were in arrears with health insurance companies. The number of people struggling with at least one type of arrears in the reporting year fell with increasing age, level of education and income.
The family situation also mattered: 14.2% of people in households with children were in arrears, compared to 7.7% without children. Almost a fifth of people in a single-parent household had at least one payment in arrears in 2022.
The most common type of debt in 2022 was vehicle leasing: 14.5% of the population lived in a household with this type of debt. Mortgages on a second home accounted for 12.6%, while 37.6% had at least one type of loan, an overdraft or unpaid credit card bills.
The reasons for borrowing differed according to income. The top 20% earners were more likely to use a loan to finance a mortgage on a second home or home furnishings (26.8%) than the lowest-20% of earners (7.5%).
In the poorest fifth of the population, loans were more often used for everyday expenses, personal items or to pay off other debts.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Go to war or stay put? Ukrainian men in Switzerland face fresh dilemmas
Study finds more heavy metal detected in Swiss grassland
This content was published on
Copper and zinc can be expected to accumulate in the soil, particularly if farmyard manure is used for several years and is greater than the amount of nutrients absorbed by the grass. This was announced by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) on Friday. The findings are based on the results of the seventh National Soil Monitoring of Switzerland (Nabo).
Court rules al-Qaeda supporter can stay in Switzerland
This content was published on
A Kurdish supporter of the Islamist terrorist network al-Qaeda can stay in Switzerland, the Federal Administrative Court has ruled. It has withdrawn the annulment of the man’s provisional admission.
This content was published on
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has closed criminal proceedings relating to the Swiss owners affected by the Volkswagen “Dieselgate” emissions scandal.
Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault
This content was published on
A former Miss Switzerland candidate has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in New York in 1993. The US Republican candidate’s campaign team has denied the accusations.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.