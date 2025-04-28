Swiss healthcare costs increased by 2.4% in 2023

Healthcare costs in Switzerland rose by 2.4% in 2023. The Swiss healthcare system thus cost around CHF94 billion ($113 billion), the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gesundheitskosten sind in der Schweiz 2023 um 2,4 Prozent gestiegen Original Read more: Gesundheitskosten sind in der Schweiz 2023 um 2,4 Prozent gestiegen

The FSO estimates that healthcare costs in Switzerland will increase by a further 3% to around CHF97 billion in 2024.

Over 60% of healthcare costs were financed by households. Private households paid around 22% of the costs out of their own pockets and around 40% in the form of health insurance premiums. The rest of the costs were borne by the cantons.

There was a sharp increase in 2023 in the cost of care services provided in hospitals and doctors’ surgeries, among other places. These increased by 6% between 2022 and 2023. The cost of medicines and therapeutic devices rose slightly less sharply, by 3.4%.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

