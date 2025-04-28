Swiss healthcare costs increased by 2.4% in 2023

The FSO estimates that healthcare costs in Switzerland will increase by a further 3% to around CHF97 billion in 2024.
Over 60% of healthcare costs were financed by households. Private households paid around 22% of the costs out of their own pockets and around 40% in the form of health insurance premiums. The rest of the costs were borne by the cantons.
There was a sharp increase in 2023 in the cost of care services provided in hospitals and doctors’ surgeries, among other places. These increased by 6% between 2022 and 2023. The cost of medicines and therapeutic devices rose slightly less sharply, by 3.4%.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
US tariffs affect canton Zurich less than other locations
This content was published on
The Zurich cantonal government is observing the developments surrounding the US tariffs "with concern". Compared to other locations, however, Zurich should get off lightly.
Karaoke tram to run through Basel during Eurovision
This content was published on
A karaoke tram will be doing the rounds in Basel during the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). During a 90-minute journey, guests can sing and dance for free in a vintage car.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.