Majority of Swiss against immigration ban, survey finds

A sign pointing to a regional population administration in French-speaking Switzerland.

Almost two-thirds of the Swiss population are worried about the idea of the population reaching 10 million. However, three out of five are against a ban on immigration, a study has shown.

According to the “Opportunities Barometer 2024” published on Tuesday, 74% in rural areas are concerned about a Switzerland with 10 million inhabitants (the current population is around nine million). In suburban areas, the figure is 65%, and in urban areas, 63%.

The representative study was mandated by the Larix Foundation and carried out by the Demoscope institute, which interviewed over 6,300 people from all parts of the country.

Meanwhile 61% rejected a blanket ban on immigration; such a ban for people outside the European Union/EFTA was more narrowly rejected. The political integration of foreign residents or the construction of more roads were also narrowly rejected as measures to deal with the effects of immigration.

On the other hand, over 70% agreed with measures such as expanding public, working beyond the official retirement age and providing more daycare centres in order to make better use of the domestic workforce potential.

Over 65% would be in favour of a controlled system in which only people with sufficient points for qualifications or language skills would be allowed to immigrate. A ban on rezoning (57%), a cap on rents (56%) and an additional levy for immigrants on existing public infrastructure (53%) received a narrower approval rating of over 50%.

At 43%, respondents see the housing shortage and high rental costs as the biggest challenge with regard to a Switzerland of 10 million inhabitants. This is followed by the fear of more traffic and congestion (33%), rising social security expenditure (26%) and changes to Swiss culture (25%).

As for positive opportunities offered by immigration, 15% mentioned higher pension contributions and the stabilisation of the old-age pension system generally, 13% said multiculturalism, and 9% were happy about more staff in the healthcare sector.

Misperceptions

In general, 80% of those surveyed incorrectly estimated the average population growth and the origin of immigrants in recent years.

In reality, the population has increased by 79,168 people per year over the last decade. However, supporters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party estimated the figure at around 133,000, while residents of Italian-speaking Switzerland put it at around 138,000. Women and left-wingers also overestimated the proportion. However, at 90,000 (women) and 94,000 (Social Democrats), they were much closer to reality than men (128,000) and those in urban centres (121,000).

Respondents’ perceptions were also misleading when it came to the origin of those travelling to Switzerland. They estimated that around 47% came from EU/EFTA countries, whereas in reality the figure was just under 70%. Respondents also significantly overestimated the African origins of immigrants, at 16%: in reality it was 4%.

