Italian mountaineer dies after rockfall on the Matterhorn

The man wanted to climb the 4,478-metre peak in canton Valais via the Hörnligrat ridge with a companion as part of a two-man rope team. At around 3,650 metres above sea level, the two alpinists were caught off guard by a rockfall during their ascent, according to the cantonal police.
For reasons still unclear, one of the two climbers fell approximately 100 metres down the east face. The rescue team that was called out could only confirm the climber’s death. The public prosecutor’s office, in collaboration with the cantonal police, has launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch
This content was published on
The Swiss foreign ministry has condemned a rocket attack on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of twelve children and young people.
Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown
This content was published on
The claims for damages following the recent global IT breakdown of Crowdstrike are expected to be groundbreaking, according to Matthias Stürmer, a professor of digitalisation at Bern University of Applied Sciences.
Swiss National Bank Chairman encourages public engagement in financial issues
This content was published on
Jordan emphasised the importance of financial literacy, noting its relevance in everyday life, such as when looking for a job, taking out a mortgage, preparing for retirement or saving.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.