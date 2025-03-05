Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Record level of Swiss mycoplasma cases after corona break

Mycoplasmas have returned with record numbers after corona break
Mycoplasmas have returned with record numbers after corona break Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Record level of Swiss mycoplasma cases after corona break
Listening: Record level of Swiss mycoplasma cases after corona break

After a corona break of several years, the pneumonia pathogens mycoplasma have returned at record levels worldwide, including Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was shown by an international research team under Swiss leadership in a new study in the journal The Lancet Microbe.

“The number of mycoplasma cases was truly historic,” said study leader Patrick Meyer Sauteur from the University Children’s Hospital Zurich to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In Switzerland, too, the pathogen led to record levels until last December. “Almost the whole of Switzerland was coughing because of mycoplasma.” The numbers have since plummeted again.

Before the pandemic, mycoplasma was one of the most common bacterial pathogens causing pneumonia in children. The coronavirus measures led to a slump in transmissions. They only returned in the second half of 2023.

Contrary to fears, however, there was no significant percentage increase in severe cases despite a lack of immunity, as the researchers showed.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
69 Likes
135 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR