Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Number of child drownings on the rise in Switzerland

Number of child drownings on the rise in Switzerland
With 17 cases, teenagers and young men aged 16 to 32 accounted for almost 30% of the deaths. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Number of child drownings on the rise in Switzerland
Listening: Number of child drownings on the rise in Switzerland

The number of drownings in Switzerland fell slightly last year. A total of 58 people lost their lives in water in 2023. The majority of victims were young men and children. There was a marked increase in drownings among children.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The 58 cases recorded last year remain above the long-term average of 47 cases per year, said the Swiss Lifesaving Society on Monday. With 17 cases, teenagers and young men aged 16 to 32 accounted for almost 30% of the deaths.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In this age group, no female victims were recorded. A taste for risk and an overestimation of individual abilities may explain the high rate of drowning on the male side.

+ Over 8,000 people swim across Lake Zurich

Never before have so many children up to the age of 16 drowned since 2007. In four of the seven cases, the children were under ten. A one-year-old drowned in a bucket of water in the family garden, another in a river, two in a swimming pool, and three in a lake.

Saving the dog

Conversely, 12 people over the age of 65 drowned last year, compared with more than twice that number in 2022 (26 victims). It is possible that medical problems and an overestimation of physical abilities played a role.

In three cases, it is assumed that the victims (two aged 53 and one aged 61) drowned by jumping into the water to save their dog.

+ The rise of urban swimming in Swiss cities

The majority of fatal drownings occurred in open water. The 29 deaths that occurred in lakes accounted for half of all cases, while river drownings accounted for 40% (24 deaths).

There is a direct correlation between high temperatures and hours of sunshine on the one hand, and the number of drownings on the other. According to MeteoSwiss, the summer of 2023, with its sunny June, was the fifth-hottest since measurements began in 1864. Many people wanted to enjoy the water relatively early in the year.

However, the summer was disrupted by bad weather in August, which contributed to the fact that the number of fatal drownings was not higher.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
233 Likes
161 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Lufthansa still not flying to Tel Aviv

More

SWISS extends cancellation of Tel Aviv flights

This content was published on Lufthansa, the parent company of SWISS, said it will continue to suspend all flights to and from Israel due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Read more: SWISS extends cancellation of Tel Aviv flights
Children's books

More

Swiss to cut staff caring for underage asylum-seekers

This content was published on The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is reducing its support staff for unaccompanied minor asylum-seekers. It will cut 120 full-time positions at national level.

Read more: Swiss to cut staff caring for underage asylum-seekers
Almost 3000 people demonstrate for Palestine in Geneva

More

Almost 3,000 people demonstrate for Palestine in Geneva

This content was published on Almost 3,000 people took part in a solidarity rally for Palestine in Geneva on Saturday. The rally was organised by the BDS movement (Boycott - Divestment - Sanctions).

Read more: Almost 3,000 people demonstrate for Palestine in Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR