News
Life & Aging

Just one in five Swiss attend a religious service at Easter

The most popular Easter custom in Switzerland is the chocolate bunny, said a survey released on Friday. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Only one in five people in Switzerland attend a religious service during the Easter period or give up meat or alcohol for at least one day of fasting. Around a quarter of those polled see Easter primarily as a family holiday, according to the survey.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Around six out of ten people (57%) in Switzerland celebrate Easter, according to a survey conducted by market and digital opinion research institute Marketagent Switzerland, released on Friday.

The most popular Easter custom in Switzerland is the chocolate bunny, but chocolate eggs and coloured Easter eggs are also popular, the survey showed. Easter is also a time for gift-giving: the Swiss spend an average of CHF20 ($24) per person.

+ Swiss Easter traditions in pictures

Just over a quarter of those surveyed take advantage of the Easter long weekend to go on holiday, a figure that rises to a third in French-speaking Switzerland, Marketagent indicated. As far as destinations are concerned, the trend is clearly towards sun and warmth, with a share of 84%. Only 16% of those surveyed want to go skiing at Easter.

More

As part of the survey, 1,020 people aged between 14 and 75 were interviewed in French- and German-speaking Switzerland. The interviews took place between the end of March and the beginning of April.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link

