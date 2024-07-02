Pink cancels concert in Bern due to illness

Pink was scheduled to perform one concert in Switzerland on July 3. Keystone-SDA

The concert by US singer Pink planned for Wednesday in Bern has been cancelled. Pink has fallen ill, the organisers announced on Tuesday morning.

The performance in Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium had to be cancelled following a thorough medical examination, indicated the organisers.

Due to the ongoing planning of Pink’s “Summer Carnival” tour, which is taking place on three continents, the concert cannot be rescheduled, according to the organisers. Tickets can be returned at the place of purchase.

Pink was awarded three Grammys between 2002 and 2011 and is one of the most successful female artists of our time, having sold over 50 million albums.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

