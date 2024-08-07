Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Rear seat belts save lives: a 30-year Swiss milestone

Black and white picture of 3 people in a car: a male driver and a man and a woman in the back seat. The seat belt is visible on all 3 passengers.
Wearing seat belts has prevented more than 5,700 serious injuries and around 650 fatalities following road accidents in Switzerland over the last ten years, as reported by the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU). Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Rear seat belts save lives: a 30-year Swiss milestone
Listening: Rear seat belts save lives: a 30-year Swiss milestone

For 30 years now, seat belts have been compulsory in the rear seats of cars in Switzerland. Current data from the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) and the Federal Statistical Office confirm the effectiveness of this road safety measure.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite increasing traffic, the number of people killed and seriously injured on Swiss roads has fallen sharply in recent decades. According to the Federal Roads Office, there were a total of 18,254 accidents with personal injury on Swiss roads in 2023. There were 236 fatalities, 4,096 serious injuries, and 17,404 minor injuries. Of the fatalities, 22 were passengers.

In 1994, before the introduction of compulsory rear seat belts, 637 people died in 23,527 accidents, with 5,923 serious injuries and 16,967 minor injuries. At that time, 106 of the fatalities were passengers.

+The hazards of driving on Swiss roads in the 1960s

Wearing a seat belt: now standard practice

According to the BFU, 96% of drivers, 95% of front-seat passengers, and 92% of rear-seat passengers now wear a seat belt. There are only slight regional differences.

By comparison, in 2000, significantly fewer drivers (77%) and only 32% of rear-seat passengers used a seat belt.

Wearing seat belts has prevented more than 5,700 serious injuries and around 650 fatalities following road accidents in Switzerland over the last ten years, as reported by the BFU.

This demonstrates the effectiveness of mandatory road safety measures. Further improvements in road safety could be achieved with technical measures, such as in-vehicle warnings.

+Switzerland’s new road safety rules come into force

The latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office also confirm the effectiveness of seat belts. Of the people killed in passenger car accidents in 2023, 6.6% were not wearing a seat belt. Among those not wearing a seat belt, 20.3% were seriously injured, and 73% were slightly injured.

In contrast, the proportion of fatalities who were wearing a seat belt was only 0.5%. Only 8% of those wearing a seat belt were seriously injured, while over 91% were only slightly injured.

Fierce resistance to introduction

The compulsory seat belt system was introduced in Switzerland later than in other countries, often facing fierce resistance. It was introduced in July 1981 after an extremely close referendum, initially only applying to the front seats. Rear-seat passengers have been required to wear seat belts since 1994.

In the vote on the seat belt requirement on 30 November 1980, the result was a narrow “yes” with 51.6%.

+Record number of Swiss transport safety incidents

A significant divide emerged between the German-speaking and Latin cantons: Zurich and Basel City approved the bill with over 70%, while it was overwhelmingly rejected in all French-speaking cantons and in Ticino. Opponents criticised the regulation as paternalistic and a deprivation of freedom. Almost 73% of voters in Vaud, 82% in Geneva, over 85% in Jura, and over 86% in Valais voted against the measure.

Opposition had been active before: in 1976, when the Federal Council first sought to make seat belts compulsory, a seat belt opponent from Valais took his case to the Federal Supreme Court, which overturned the Federal Council’s decision in September 1977.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Hand reaching for medicine on a shelf. The medicines are in white and red boxes.

More

Women receive fewer painkillers than men in emergencies

This content was published on The situation is similar in Switzerland. Three years ago, a study from Swiss intensive care units showed that women had a lower chance of receiving intensive medical care than men.

Read more: Women receive fewer painkillers than men in emergencies
people watch a yellow screen with a black and yellow leopard. People watching are wearing headphones that are glowing orange.

More

Locarno Film Festival opens with 225 screenings, 104 world premieres

This content was published on The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival opens today, marking the beginning of the Maja Hoffmann era. Situated on the shores of Lake Maggiore, the eagerly awaited festival features a packed programme: 225 screenings over 10 days, including 104 world premieres.

Read more: Locarno Film Festival opens with 225 screenings, 104 world premieres
Quality of breast cancer screening not equally good in all cantons

More

Swiss breast cancer screening quality varies across cantons

This content was published on The quality of breast cancer screening programmes in Switzerland varies from canton to canton. However, according to a study published on Tuesday, the results align with the European standard.

Read more: Swiss breast cancer screening quality varies across cantons
In its press release, the army stressed that unexploded ordnance must never be touched. Anyone who discovers any ammunition remains should mark the spot clearly and alert the police by calling the emergency number.

More

Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnances in 2023

This content was published on The Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnance last year. A total of 1,122 reports were received, a record figure attributed to increased leisure activities and greater public awareness of this danger.

Read more: Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnances in 2023
Palestinian children who fled with their parents from their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, gather in the backyard of an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

More

UN investigates UNRWA staff involvement in October 7 Hamas attack

This content was published on Nine employees of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) "may have been involved" in the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, according to the UN's internal investigation. This involved 19 people accused by Israel.

Read more: UN investigates UNRWA staff involvement in October 7 Hamas attack
Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, April 16, 2023.

More

Blinken urges Sudanese Army to join ceasefire talks in Switzerland

This content was published on United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call on Monday with Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reiterated the need for Sudan's military to participate in ceasefire talks this month in Switzerland, the State Department said.

Read more: Blinken urges Sudanese Army to join ceasefire talks in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR