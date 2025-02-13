Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Life & Aging

Swiss court confirms guilty verdicts against Hells Angels and Bandidos bikers

Bern High Court confirms guilty verdicts against rockers
A total of 22 rival gang members were initially accused of taking part in a fight in Belp, southeast of Bern, in May 2019 that resulted in numerous injuries. Six were later found guilty and given suspended prison sentences. Keystone-SDA
Bern's High Court on Thursday confirmed guilty verdicts against six Hells Angels and Bandidos bikers who had been involved in a violent clash outside the Swiss capital in 2019.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Most of the defendants had been given suspended prison sentences in June 2022, which they had appealed against.

Thursday’s case took place amid huge security. A large contingent of cantonal police was deployed in and around the courthouse.

But there were no reported incidents, as members of the two rival motorcycle gangs were not present outside, the Keystone-SDA news agency reported.

At the start of the first trial in 2022, around 200 bikers from both gangs rode to Bern. The police used rubber bullets and water cannons to keep the two camps apart.

