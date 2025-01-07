Swiss inflation settled in 2024

Last year average annual inflation stood at 1.1%, down from 2.1% in 2023 and 2.8% in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.
In December, year-on-year inflation was 0.6%. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.1%. These figures are in line with the forecasts of economists polled by the AWP news agency.
During the last month of 2024, the main contributors to lower inflation were food prices, which fell by 0.9% compared with December 2023. The cost of clothing and footwear (-1.4%), medicines (-2.8%), air travel (-4.6%), diesel (-5.4%) and petrol (-1.3%) also eased the pressure on Swiss consumers’ wallets.
Meanwhile, rents rose by 3.4%, while the costs of foreign holidays (+3.8%) and coffee (+2%) were also higher.
More
More
What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025
This content was published on
Solid growth prospects, the search for a more efficient food industry, uncertainty for the pharma sector: a look at what the upcoming year has in store for the Swiss economy.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025
Historian claims Swiss banks may hold further Second World War secrets
This content was published on
Bank archives could still hold secrets about Swiss actions during the Second World War and should be re-examined, especially those of UBS, says Marc Perrenoud, a historian who worked on the Bergier Commission.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.