Swiss property prices continue to climb

The prices of owner-occupied properties in Switzerland continued to rise in the first three months of 2025. But large regional disparities remain, according to a price index published on Tuesday.

“Price rises for owner-occupied properties accelerated significantly at the start of the year. With the recent fall in financing costs, demand for owner-occupied homes has risen sharply. Thanks to the prospects of a sustained low interest rate environment, price dynamics on the Swiss property market should continue to accelerate over the course of the year, despite all the international uncertainties,” says Fredy Hasenmaile, chief economist at Raiffeisen Switzerland.

Single-family homes cost 2.2% more than in the previous quarter; condominiums also rose by 0.7%. Compared with the first quarter of 2024, single-family homes now cost 5% more and owner-occupied flats 3.5% more.

Over 12 months, the biggest price rises were for detached houses in southern Switzerland (+8.4%) and eastern Switzerland (+8%). By contrast, house prices fell slightly in French-speaking Switzerland (-0.1%) and in the Lake Geneva region (-0.8%). In the case of owner-occupied apartments, prices rose most strongly in central Switzerland (+4.6%) and eastern Switzerland (+4.2%) in year-on-year terms.

The index is based on data from Raiffeisen on transfers and the Swiss Real Estate Datapool (SRED), which measures price trends for owner-occupied residential property in Switzerland.

Sellers’ expectations are rising

Property sellers also set higher prices per square metre in March, according to data from property adverts published on the Immoscout online platform.

Both detached houses and shared-ownership flats rose in price. Over 12 months, the price per square metre of a detached house rose by 3.1% to CHF7,683 ($8,945), while that of a condominium increased by 3.3% to CHF8,980. In monthly terms, between the beginning and end of March, the increases were 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

However, there were significant regional differences. Central Switzerland recorded the sharpest rise in prices, with a jump of 5.2% for houses and 2% for flats between the beginning and end of March. In the Basel and Zurich regions, single-family homes also rose by 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively, while flat prices remained virtually unchanged.

Price trends remained stable in the Central Plateau region and in canton Ticino, where house prices actually fell. In the Lake Geneva region, house prices rose by 0.1% over one month, and flat prices by 1.6%.

