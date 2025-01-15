Swiss skier dies after accident on Bernese Oberland slopes

After falling, the skier was found unconscious at the scene. His companion and several first responders quickly provided him with first aid.
When rescue services arrived, they couldn’t confirm the death of the 80-year-old man from canton Basel City. The Bernese cantonal police, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, have launched an investigation to clarify the accident.
Translated from French by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
