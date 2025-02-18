Switzerland reports drop in asylum applications in 2024

Afghanistan was again the main country of origin of asylum-seekers in Switzerland, with 8,627 applications. Of these, 3,300 were submitted by people who already held a residence permit, following a change in practice with regard to Afghan women.
Many migrants arriving in Europe still prefer to travel to Germany, France or the UK. Most of the people intercepted at the Swiss border by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security have not applied for asylum in Switzerland, the SEM points out.
