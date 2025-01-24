Switzerland rejected 18.5% more asylum seekers in 2024

The number of departures was significantly higher last year than in 2023, both in terms of returns to the country of origin (4,248, +14.7%) and Dublin transfers (2,491, +23.3%), SEM points out. Dublin transfers increased despite the decision of the Italian government, which continues not to accept such transfers from Switzerland or any other European state.
Of the 7,205 rejected asylum seekers who left Switzerland, 2,467 (34.2%) left independently and 4,738 (65.8%) were returned under escort to their country of origin, to a third country or to the competent Dublin state.
In the former case, Turks made up the largest group (667, +96.1% on 2023), followed by Algerians (317, -9.4%) and Georgians (250, +4.2%). In the latter case, Algerians were the most numerous (742, +37.4%), ahead of Moroccans (416, +32.5%) and Afghans (382, +6.4%).
Despite the high number of new asylum applications, SEM, in collaboration with the cantonal authorities, has managed to more or less stabilize the number of pending departures. A total of 4,323 people required to leave Switzerland had not yet been sent back, compared with 4,162 at the end of 2023.
In 2024, 6,059 Ukrainian beneficiaries of protection status S returned home voluntarily. This figure is significantly lower than the previous year (10,978).
In total, therefore, the number of people who left Switzerland – both failed asylum seekers and Ukrainians – was 13,264 in 2024.
