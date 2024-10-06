Switzerland’s heaviest pumpkin weighs over 700 kilos

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland's heaviest pumpkin weighs 727.5 kilograms. The giant vegetable grown by a participant from Zurich won the Swiss pumpkin championship in Jona in canton St Gallen on Saturday.

The winning pumpkin belongs to the Squash variety and is distinguished by its green colour. This is the first win for a squash of this variety, the organisers wrote on their websiteExternal link on Saturday.

The winning pumpkin, as well as the second and third placed winners, will be on display for a month before being chopped up and distributed.

