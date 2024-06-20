Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Life & Aging

Largest Swiss health insurers found new association

A pile of white Swiss health insurance cards, with the Swiss flag (a red square with a white plug) visible in the left hand corners
The name of the new association has not yet been finalised and will be announced at a later date. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland’s largest health insurers have founded a new industry association which will begin work at the start of 2025.  

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The association is intended to end the existing duopoly of two umbrella organisations, according to a statement on Thursday.  

The aim is to strengthen the representation of interests in the health insurance industry, the new association announced, whose name has not yet been finalised and will be announced at a later date, according to a press release.  

+ Six lessons from Swiss healthcare vote

Founding members include health insurers Assura, Atupri, Concordia, CSS, EGK, Groupe Mutuel, Helsana, KPT, ÖKK, Sanitas, SWICA, Sympany and Visana. Existing memberships to the Santésuisse and Curafutura associations will respectively be terminated.  

The purpose of the new association is also to unite the health insurance industry. According to the press release, the founding members already represent more than 90% of basic health insurance policyholders in Switzerland. The release also said that other health insurers were welcome to join the new organisation. 

