Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Zurich aircraft noise exceeds limits

Too many people annoyed by Zurich aircraft noise
Too many people annoyed by Zurich aircraft noise Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich aircraft noise exceeds limits
Listening: Zurich aircraft noise exceeds limits

Some 53,173 people were affected by aircraft noise in Zurich in 2023 – 6,173 more than the limit of 47,000 people. Among other things, this is due to significantly more frequent night flights caused by delays during the day.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The number of flights after 11 pm exceeded the pre-pandemic level, according to the airport report published on Thursday. The canton’s expectations regarding noise limitation have therefore not been met. However, the airport partners have introduced measures to improve punctuality.

Further adjustments are needed for a long-term improvement, it said. For example, a tightening of the day and night surcharges. This could create an incentive to plan flights in such a way that delays and associated noise pollution after 11 pm are reduced.

In Zurich, a night flight ban applies from 11:30 pm to 6 am. However, the period from 11 pm to 11.30 am is reserved exclusively for delayed take-offs and landings.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
85 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
366 Likes
250 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR