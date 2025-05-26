Lombard Odier, Hong Leong Bank Team Up for Southeast Asia Wealth

(Bloomberg) — Lombard Odier struck its seventh partnership in Asia as the Swiss wealth manager tied up with Hong Leong Bank Bhd., a move that underscores how financial firms are expanding to cater to the rising wealth in the region.

The deal will support Kuala Lumpur-based Hong Leong Bank’s regional wealth offerings with investment insight from Geneva-based Lombard Odier, both firms said in a joint statement Monday.

Hong Leong Bank joins major lenders such as Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. in expanding in Asia’s fast-growing wealth management industry. Lombard Odier’s Asian partners include Kasikornbank Pcl in Thailand, Union Bank of the Philippines, and Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

