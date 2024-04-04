London Tube drivers call off strikes planned in April and May

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Train drivers on the London Underground have called off strikes planned on April 8 and May 4 in a long-running dispute over working conditions, the ASLEF trade union said on Thursday.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF), which represents 96% of the train drivers in Britain, said it had received a proposal from London Underground management that “resolves the key issues in our dispute.”

“This is good news for London and we will continue to work constructively with the trade unions to avoid disruption and address concerns,” Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said in a statement.

Strikes planned by ASLEF train drivers on Britain’s national rail network in a separate dispute are still set to go ahead on April 5, 6 and 8.