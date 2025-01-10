Luxury Logistics Firm Ferrari Group Said to Weigh IPO

(Bloomberg) — Ferrari Group Plc, a logistics firm specializing in jewelry and other luxury goods, is weighing a potential initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The London-headquartered company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as it considers a debut as soon as this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The company is weighing European venues for the listing, including Amsterdam, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage, details of the listing could change and more banks may be added to the lineup, the people said. A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Representatives for Ferrari Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company, which was founded in Italy in 1959 and is controlled by the Deiana family, is known for its transportation and customs services for luxury items. Ferrari generated about €333 million ($341 million) of revenue and €87 million of Ebitda in 2023, according to its latest public accounts.

The listing plans come as dealmakers hope for a broader revival in European IPOs this year. Among family-owned businesses weighing first-time share sales, German industrial group Pfisterer Holding SE has lined up banks for a potential listing in Frankfurt, Bloomberg News reported last month.

