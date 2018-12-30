This content was published on December 30, 2018 11:12 AM

Tributes to the two victims in Copenhagen. (Keystone)

A Swiss-Spanish dual national has been arrested in Morocco on suspicion of aiding terrorists who beheaded a Danish and Norwegian hiker in the Atlas mountains.

According to a statement by Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation, the accused was "steeped in extremist ideology" and is "suspected of having taught some of the people involved communication tools stemming from new technologies and of having trained them to shoot".

He was living in Morocco and was allegedly part of an operation to recruit people to commit terrorist acts in the Kingdom.

A 24-year-old Danish student and her friend, a 28-year-old Norwegian woman, were killed on the night of December 16 in southern Morocco, where they were on holiday. Their bodies were discovered in an isolated area in the High Atlas, in an area popular with hikers. Both victims were beheaded. A video shared on social networks showed the execution of one of the two victims. The video is considered authentic by the Moroccan authorities, according to a source close to the investigation.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has confirmed that it has received news of the arrest of the Swiss dual national from the Moroccan authorities. It is in contact with the relevant authorities for further clarification, said spokesman George Farago.

18 arrests

The Moroccan authorities have already arrested 18 people for their alleged links with this double homicide designated as a "terrorist incident".

The four main alleged perpetrators, arrested in Marrakech in the days following the double murder, belonged to a cell inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State group but "without contact" with representatives in Syria or Iraq, Moroccan counter-terrorism chief Abdelhak Khiam told the press agency AFP on Monday.

One of them, a 25-year-old street vendor, is suspected by investigators of being the head of this "terrorist cell". He is seen speaking in a video shot a week before the murder, in which the four main suspects pledge allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Islamic State.

So far Morocco has been spared Islamic State-related terror attacks. However, it is no stranger to terrorism with major attacks in Casablanca (33 deaths in 2003) and Marrakech (17 deaths in 2011).





Keystone-SDA/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line