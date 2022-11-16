Mosque in state-subsidised centre ‘performed illegal forced marriages’

Women praying at theHouse of Religions mosque when it was opened in 2014. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

A Swiss mosque, housed in a religious centre that receives state grants, has been accused of playing a role in forcing women into marriages against their will.

This content was published on November 16, 2022 - 11:17

swissinfo.ch/mga

Swiss public broadcaster SRF uncovered evidence of forced marriages at a mosque in the House of Religions centre in the Swiss capital, Bern.

SRF’s “Echo der Zeit” programme heard from a young woman, identified under the assumed name ‘Laura’, who was forced into a wedding ceremony at the mosque against her wishes.

Laura is now under police protection and is among 350 women who seek help from the authorities every year in Switzerland after being forced into marriages.

The actual number of illegal forced marriages is believed to be much higher and often involve refugees who have fled war-torn countries.

The particular instance of forced marriage highlighted by SRF is particularly sensitive as it was performed in a centre designed to bring several religions under one roof.

The House of Religions was set up in Bern in 2014 to promote tolerance among different faiths. It receives a CHF300,000 ($318,000) annual grant from the Bernese authorities.

A House of Religions spokesperson said she was “stunned” and “outraged” that women were being coerced into wedlock under its roof.

A preliminary investigation has questioned whether the Imam of the mosque sufficiently checked whether all marriages met Swiss legal standards.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative