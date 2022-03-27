Agbogbloshie: Ghana's electronic graveyard
E-waste provides a living to thousands of Ghanaians but is also a health and safety hazard for Ghanaians in the scrap and recycling sector.This content was published on March 27, 2022 - 10:30
According to the World Health Organization, workers, aiming to recover valuable materials from e-waste such as copper and gold, are at risk of exposure to over 1,000 harmful substances, including lead, mercury, nickel, brominated flame retardants and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
