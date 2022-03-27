Agbogbloshie: Ghana's electronic graveyard

E-waste provides a living to thousands of Ghanaians but is also a health and safety hazard for Ghanaians in the scrap and recycling sector.

This content was published on March 27, 2022 - 10:30

SRF/cs

Other language: 1 ( en original) Français (fr) Agbogbloshie: la décharge électronique du Ghana

According to the World Health Organization, workers, aiming to recover valuable materials from e-waste such as copper and gold, are at risk of exposure to over 1,000 harmful substances, including lead, mercury, nickel, brominated flame retardants and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).