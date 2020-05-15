Coronavirus' silver linings - E05
It turns out there is some good in all this craziness! In the fifth episode of our series, there's a semi-professional baker, brave river surfers, a vintage phone that still works and more!
Every episode is made up of the ‘silver linings’ you’re finding in the current difficult situation, so don't hesitate to share some positivity with us! Let’s spread it around.
You can send a video, or a picture and an audio file to celine.stegmueller@swissinfo.ch to feature in one of the next episodes.
This article was automatically imported from our old content management system. If you see any display errors, please let us know: community-feedback@swissinfo.ch
Join the conversation!