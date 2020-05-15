Coronavirus' silver linings - E05

Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp. More

It turns out there is some good in all this craziness! In the fifth episode of our series, there's a semi-professional baker, brave river surfers, a vintage phone that still works and more!

Every episode is made up of the ‘silver linings’ you’re finding in the current difficult situation, so don't hesitate to share some positivity with us! Let’s spread it around.



You can send a video, or a picture and an audio file to celine.stegmueller@swissinfo.ch to feature in one of the next episodes.



