Covid-19 vaccines logistics
Swiss logistics companies are preparing to deliver Covid-19 vaccines as quickly as possibly around the world.This content was published on December 16, 2020 - 17:25
A key logistics challenge for some of the Covid-19 vaccines is that they need to be kept at very cold temperatures. To address this, Swiss firm Skycell has developed temperature-controlled logistics containers complete with monitoring devices to ensure the vaccines stay stable.
Skycell is also working with a logistics platform called the Hope Consortium to facilitate the worldwide distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. The initiative was launched by the United Arab Emirates to deliver 1.8 billion Covid-19 vaccine vials around the world by the end of 2021.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.