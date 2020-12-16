Covid-19 vaccines logistics

Swiss logistics companies are preparing to deliver Covid-19 vaccines as quickly as possibly around the world.

This content was published on December 16, 2020 - 17:25

A key logistics challenge for some of the Covid-19 vaccines is that they need to be kept at very cold temperatures. To address this, Swiss firm Skycell has developed temperature-controlled logistics containers complete with monitoring devices to ensure the vaccines stay stable.

Skycell is also working with a logistics platform called the Hope Consortium to facilitate the worldwide distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. The initiative was launched by the United Arab Emirates to deliver 1.8 billion Covid-19 vaccine vials around the world by the end of 2021.