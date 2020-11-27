Crematoriums reaching their limit

The numbers of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Switzerland are high but stabilising. While there's hardly any corona related deaths among young people, the mortality rate of people over 65 has strongly increased, putting crematorium staff under big pressure.

November 27, 2020

The figures in this report are based on numbers from the Federal Office of Public Health FOPH, to whom all doctors and laboratories in Switzerland are obliged to report their cases. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)