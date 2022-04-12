Find out more about SWI swissinfo.ch

As the international service of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, we bring news and information from Switzerland to an international readership and audience. Working across ten languages, our journalists use expert multimedia storytelling to add context to current issues and debates. Take a look at our video to find out more.

This content was published on April 12, 2022 - 17:07

We provide independent reporting on Swiss politics, business, science, culture and society. In addition, we report on issues relevant for Swiss citizens living abroad, to engage with them and assist them in exercising their political rights in Switzerland.

As a purely online media outlet we combine text, pictures, videos, animations and graphics to tell our stories and bring them to you, wherever you are - on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms. And we like to stay in close contact with our communities via online debates anyone can join on our website. Come and take a look behind the scenes of SWI swissinfo.ch!