Geneva cordoned off

Geneva is facing major disruption today due to the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.
This content was published on June 16, 2021 - 16:18
Traffic arteries including parts of the motorway are closed. Local airspace is restricted for three days and the public is banned from accessing Lake Geneva and lakeside streets in the city centre. The talks are taking place at the Villa La Grange, which has been cordoned off with barbed wire.
Some 1,000 military personnel have been deployed to support around 2,000 Geneva cantonal police officers.
Soldiers are protecting diplomatic buildings and providing equipment to the cantonal police for air and lake transport.
Geneva was chosen as the venue because of its facilities and infrastructure, as the second-most important UN location after New York. Russia and the US also maintain large missions in Geneva and secret service departments. Security experts from Moscow and Washington know the conditions on the ground and are well equipped to protect the two leaders.
