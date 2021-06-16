Geneva cordoned off

Many Kilometers of barbed wire are installed to secure the city during the summit. Mark Henley/panos Pictures

Swiss police forces block roads that will be taken by U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. AP

Black plastic and barbed wire right in front of an appartment building behind the grounds of the Hotel Intercontinental. Mark Henley/panos Pictures

Preparations for the Biden - Putin Summit in Geneva Putting up barbed wire at the entry to the Parc de la Grange, site of the summit. Mark Henley/panos Pictures

Two limousines and several cars ready for the arrival of US President Joe Biden and his delegation members at the Geneva airport in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Police presence on public transport in Geneva, June 16., 2021. Sputnik Via Afp / Bastien Gallay

Military and police boats patrol Lake Geneva. Switzerland has ramped up security measures for the summit. Keystone / Sergei Bobylev

An armoured police vehicle takes position at the entrance of the La Grange park. Keystone / Leandre Duggan

A soldier on the roof of a building near the airport awaits the arrival of United States President Joe Biden. Keystone / Cyril Zingaro

Geneva is facing major disruption today due to the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

This content was published on June 16, 2021 - 16:18

Helen James Born in England, I've lived in Switzerland since 1994. I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich between 1997 – 2002. More recently I have moved on to work as photo editor and joined the team at swissinfo.ch in March 2017. More from this author | Multimedia Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. More from this author | Multimedia

See in other languages: 2 中文 (zh) 日内瓦已布置警戒线戒严

日内瓦已布置警戒线戒严 Deutsch (de) Genf unter Gipfelblockade

Traffic arteries including parts of the motorway are closed. Local airspace is restricted for three days and the public is banned from accessing Lake Geneva and lakeside streets in the city centre. The talks are taking place at the Villa La Grange, which has been cordoned off with barbed wire.

Some 1,000 military personnel have been deployed to support around 2,000 Geneva cantonal police officers.

Soldiers are protecting diplomatic buildings and providing equipment to the cantonal police for air and lake transport.

Geneva was chosen as the venue because of its facilities and infrastructure, as the second-most important UN location after New York. Russia and the US also maintain large missions in Geneva and secret service departments. Security experts from Moscow and Washington know the conditions on the ground and are well equipped to protect the two leaders.