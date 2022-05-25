God’s Gender

Mario (middle), a victim of conversion therapy, has found a way to reconcile religion and homosexuality, notably by attending the Antenna LGBTI Geneva. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Those who have gone through these therapies often need to rebuild their lives. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Geneva pastor Sandrine Landeau at the Antenna LGBTI Geneva, discussing “the gender of God”. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The head and founder of Antenna LGBTI Geneva, Adrian Stiefel, wants to offer a framework in which “anyone seeking meaning and spirituality can live their faith”. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The Protestant Church is open to questions of sexuality. In 2019, it supported extending marriage rights to same-sex couples. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Many of those who attend the centre have experienced conversion therapy or strong community pressure. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Thematic meetings also allow church representatives to learn about the various issues that concern the LGBTQ community. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The evenings end with a meal to allow everyone to chat in an informal atmosphere. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

It is important to offer a space for those who have experienced these therapies to speak up. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

In Geneva, a platform run by the Protestant Church offers a space to talk about religion, sex and gender. It also provides support for those who have gone through various forms of conversion therapy.

