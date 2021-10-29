How Switzerland is trying to combat climate change
The climate strike wave that Greta Thunberg started also swept through Switzerland. While young people from all over the country participate in Fridays for Future events, dozens of start-ups are developing technologies to combat climate change. Part two of our explainer video looks into how the country goes about reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.This content was published on October 29, 2021 - 09:00
In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the green parties promising climate action made historic gains. A broader climate movement has sparked research into new technologies. Projects range from carbon-neutral fuels made from sunlight and air to technologies that capture carbon dioxide out of the air and store them in concrete.
But the climate movement experienced a setback in June 2021, when a narrow majority of voters rejected a new CO2 law intended to help the government meet its net zero targets. What measures can help Switzerland cut its emissions? And how does the country plan to adapt, in case global warming can't be stopped? Find out in this video.
