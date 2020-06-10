How to navigate the new SWI swissinfo.ch

SWI swissinfo.ch has a new look to bring you key information and perspectives from Switzerland. We want to encourage you to go deeper on issues and engage with us. Here’s how to navigate the new site.

If you click on the menu on the top right-hand side of the page, you’ll first find focus pages: they provide in-depth coverage of important debates in Switzerland, with lots of background information and archive material to delve into.



Next you’ll find opinion pieces shared by a variety of contributors. You can always share your perspective on these and other issues through the comments section of our stories and our new, special Q&A feature – but if you’d like to get in touch with us and submit an idea for an opinion piece, you can do so by e-mailing english@swissinfo.ch.

You’ll also see our dedicated video content highlighted in the navigation, and the page where you can subscribe to our newsletters, as well as a guide to understanding the country in the “Switzerland How To” service section.

We hope you enjoy the new site and welcome your feedback!