The neverending lifespan of watches
Watchmakers come to the waste management centre at Reconvilier to recycle parts as well as unsold models. Even stainless steel is melted down, before it is reprocessed to be used again by manufacturers.This content was published on September 22, 2021 - 09:00
- Deutsch Die unendliche Lebensdauer von Uhren
- Português A vida infinita dos relógios
- 中文 手表的无限生命
- Français La vie infinie des montres (original)
- Pусский Вечная жизнь часов
- Italiano La vita infinita degli orologi
